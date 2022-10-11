Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Brakes on aggregator autos, drivers launch stir

Since a case against the aggregators is pending decision in the high court, the department cannot act against them.

Published: 11th October 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RTO officials in Jayanagar faced protest from more than 150 aggregator auto drives on Monday afternoon for seizing their vehicles after the Karnataka government ordered a ban on aggregator services. The drivers blocked the road, hampering traffic movement.

Following the orders of the Transport Department, RTO officers across the city seized several autorickshaws, and the drivers were penalised Rs 500. Aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido were served notices, stating that their autorickshaw services were illegal.

However, the services continued, and on Sunday, the state Transport Department officials warned the aggregators that since they have failed to comply with the order, enforcement will begin from Monday. Auto drivers were warned that action will be taken for accepting bookings on apps.

“The RTO officials were checking the autorickshaws not only to see if there were passengers, but also to see if they were booked on Uber, Ola or other aggregator apps. This is a routine check which is done for all violations. The drivers wanted to know why action is being taken against them instead of the aggregators. The drivers claimed the aggregators earn more commission, and they were getting nominal payments. Those autorickshaws which are partner of aggregators will be seized on the directions of the Transport Department Commissioner,” KT Halaswamy, Joint Commissioner, Transport, Bengaluru Urban told TNIE.

Since a case against the aggregators is pending decision in the high court, the department cannot act against them. The auto drivers alleged that the RTO inspectors were themselves booking on the app to catch them. “Auto drivers were persuaded to leave the area by around 4 pm. Traffic was diverted since the road was one-way,” KV Srinivas, ACP, Jayanagar sub-division told TNIE.

