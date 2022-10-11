Home Cities Bengaluru

e-Manas launch at Nimhans turns focus on mental health

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday launched the national version of Karnataka’s e-Manas platform at Nimhans.

Nimhans, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday launched the national version of Karnataka’s e-Manas platform at Nimhans. The Tele-Manas (Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) platform will begin in 20 states and Union Territories, eventually expanding to all states.

Speaking at the launch of the Tele-Manas platform as well as the 26th convocation of Nimhans, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the institution was a model for the national rollout of the platform. “The e-Manas platform was such a hit that Nimhans has become a role model for the national rollout. Karnataka has emerged as a pioneer in the field of mental healthcare. Through its initiatives in the field of mental health, Karnataka is achieving the goal of World Mental Health Day 2022, which is ‘Make Mental Health and Wellbeing for All a Global Priority’ in the state, and this is in major part due to Nimhans,” he said.

He also highlighted that the state would not dilute its focus on mental healthcare post the pandemic. “We are establishing permanent systems to provide good mental healthcare for all in the state,” he said.
The e-Manas programme was launched previously in the state to cater to the mental health needs of citizens during the pandemic.

The platform, which is to act as the digital arm of the ‘District Mental Health Programme’, will help provide support, counselling and other mental healthcare services. In addition, the platform will allow access to emergency psychiatric facilities, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, and eSanjeevani.

