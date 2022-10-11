No city for bachelors: House owners prefer families as tenants in Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When bachelors come to Bengaluru, the first impediment they have to overcome is to find a rented place to stay. When the owner of a house or flat starts questioning the potential tenant for details, the first condition laid down is that only families are allowed.

Above that, brokerage and security deposits are high, with extended notice periods, issues of veg/non-veg food, and sometimes even religion comes into the discussion, preventing bachelors from getting a house.

Nisha (name changed), a girl from Kolkata, said that some house owners refused to allow her because of her religion.

Owners’ inclination towards families is one of the major reasons they are rejected, bachelors complained. Ankita Mazumdar, another bachelor residing in Whitefield, said that the house owners believed that families are capable of maintaining the house better.

Another factor, Mazumdar said, was the number of houses available was much lower than the demand from bachelors, and so, owners can be fastidious. There are other issues like preference of food, or if someone has a pet, she said.

Another IT professional, Pulkit Mahajan, a resident of Indiranagar, said that he and his flatmates were asked to vacate the house for using the lift frequently, which apparently increased electricity bill. He alleged that they were harassed on several occasions, and added that the using the lift was seen as a nuisance by the owner.

They were asked to cut down their usage of the lift or pay the excess bill amount. Eventually, there were asked to leave the apartment. Mahajan is worried about going through the exercise of hunting house again again, while he stands to lose his deposit.

