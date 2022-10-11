Home Cities Bengaluru

Operation Narcos Raids on six trains yield 24 kg ganja

The other train from which ganja was seized was the Guwahati-Sir M Visvesvariah Terminal (Train no. 12510) with 2.9kg being smuggled on board.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 24kg of ganja was seized in raids on six trains, in a crackdown against smuggling of narcotic substances by Indian Railways. Nine people have been arrested so far under ‘Operation Narcos’, jointly conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).   The seized ganja has a market value of Rs 3.69 lakh.

GRP SP D R Siri Gowri said, “This is an ongoing drive which commenced on September 20. Our focus is on trains entering the City from Eastern regions. Four of the seizures were made in Prashanti Express (Train no. 18463) which accounted for 11.28kg of ganja.” The biggest seizure of the operation so far was from Seshadri Express (Train no. 17210), coming from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

“Ten kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, was seized from an individual when the train stopped at Bengaluru Cantonment,” she said. An RPF source said the raids resumed with intensity following a lull during the Dasara period.

The other train from which ganja was seized was the Guwahati-Sir M Visvesvariah Terminal (Train no. 12510) with 2.9kg being smuggled on board. “Three persons were caught with marijuana from the Bangarpet to Baiyappanahalli section,” she said.  The seizures were made at Yelahanka, KSR Railway Station and Cantonment Station. All the nine arrested were booked under Section 20(B) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychoactive Substances Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp