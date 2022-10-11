Reforms in engineering education by Dec: Ashwath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that reforms to improve the quality of education in engineering will be ushered in by December. Speaking at the inauguration of the Ravi Shankar Centre of Excellence on Monday, he said, “There will be a paradigm change in the engineering education including administration, curriculum, internship and others. Internships have also been made mandatory and companies must pay students for that. Revolutionary reforms are being introduced in higher education, and now higher education institutes are being connected with industries. This will help students become entrepreneurs.” “Digitalisation of the teaching-learning process is under progress in government colleges, which will be extended to private colleges soon,” he added.