African man murders friend for getting close to his lover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over his friend getting close to his girlfriend, an African man murdered him in Amruthahalli police station limits. The incident occurred at Munikempanna Layout in Dasarahalli on Sunday. Both the accused and his girlfriend, who is Indian, were in a live-in relationship. The victim, who is also African, was even warned by the accused to stay away from her.

Soloman Ekene (38) was stabbed to death by Obera Victor. Victor was staying with his girlfriend at Kaveri Layout in Dasarahalli. Both the victim and the accused were close friends, and had come on a business visa to India, and were doing business together. However, they had parted ways over the woman. Before the woman started living with Victor, she was a close friend of Ekene.

Frustrated over the fight between the two men, she had left Victor for sometime. However, recently she started living with him. On Sunday, when Victor was with her, Ekene had gone to see her, which led to his argument with the former, and his murder. After the murder, the accused went into hiding at his friend’s house, from where he was arrested.

