Home Cities Bengaluru

African man murders friend for getting close to his lover

Upset over his friend getting close to his girlfriend, an African man murdered him in Amruthahalli police station limits.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over his friend getting close to his girlfriend, an African man murdered him in Amruthahalli police station limits. The incident occurred at Munikempanna Layout in Dasarahalli on Sunday. Both the accused and his girlfriend, who is Indian, were in a live-in relationship. The victim, who is also African, was even warned by the accused to stay away from her.

Soloman Ekene (38) was stabbed to death by Obera Victor. Victor was staying with his girlfriend at Kaveri Layout in Dasarahalli. Both the victim and the accused were close friends, and had come on a business visa to India, and were doing business together. However, they had parted ways over the woman. Before the woman started living with Victor, she was a close friend of Ekene.

Frustrated over the fight between the two men, she had left Victor for sometime. However, recently she started living with him. On Sunday, when Victor was with her, Ekene had gone to see her, which led to his argument with the former, and his murder. After the murder, the accused went into hiding at his friend’s house, from where he was arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp