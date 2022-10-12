Home Cities Bengaluru

Demolition drive: Bulldozers move into SR Layout

Another compound wall around 130m high behind Ascent Garden apartment of Shilavantan Lake in Mahadevapura Zone was also cleared.

A bulldozer demolishes a portion of a house at SR Layout in KR Puram in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP, which resumed its demolition drive to clear encroachments on stormwater drain on Monday, moved its bulldozers into SR Layout at KR Puram and near Shilavantha Kere (lake) Mahade­vapura on Tuesday. According to BBMP, six reinforcement cement concrete (RCC) houses and an attached sheet house, had were partially encroached 80m of a Rajakal­uve at SR Layout.

The compound wall and part of the stairs of a house were cleared, and the owners of another house have agreed to remove the encroachment voluntarily. Another property at Basavanpura saw anti-encroachment drive which will continue on Wednesday. Executive Engineer of SWD Malathi said the Palike, which removed the compound wall on Monday, demolished a portion of one of the two houses on Tuesday as it was marked by the Revenue Department.

Another compound wall around 130m high behind Ascent Garden apartment of Shilavantan Lake in Mahadevapura Zone was also cleared. Regarding the drive in Rainbow Layout, he said the matter was pending before the court, and BBMP is awaiting an order from the Bengaluru East tahsildar.

