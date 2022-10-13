Home Cities Bengaluru

Accused granted bail in Harsha murder case

52-yr-old allegedly got his friend to shelter his son, another accused

Published: 13th October 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:08 AM

Harsha, Bajrang Dal activist

The 28 year-old Harsha was stabbed to death. (Photo | File)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for the trial of NIA cases has granted bail to an accused in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, alias Hindu Harsha, in Shivamogga. Jafer Sadiq (52), a second-hand car dealer who was arrested on February 24 and named accused No. 10, was granted bail. He is the father of accused No. 6, Jeelan. Sadiq had moved a petition seeking regular bail, and his advocate had submitted that there was no allegation against his petitioner, except that he had allegedly got his friend to shelter Jeelan at his house in Bengaluru, to evade arrest.

The prosecution, however, opposed granting of bail, arguing that the cars purchased by Sadiq were used by the assailants to commit the offence and escape from the crime scene, and that he had helped his son escape, and harboured him in his friend’s residence. He was also aware of the offence committed by the other accused.

After hearing the arguments, Special Court Judge Gangadhara CM noted that the alleged offence is bailable in nature, and is not punishable with death or imprisonment for life. “Moreover, it is not the allegation of the prosecution that the petitioner is involved in the conspiracy to commit the murder. The investigation was completed and NIA police submitted the chargesheet. Also, the petitioner was in judicial custody for more than six months. The facts and circumstances of this case do not demand custodial interrogation,” the judge observed.

The court imposed conditions that the accused shall execute a personal bond for Rs 50,000 and surety for like sum, that he should appear before court on all hearing dates, unless his appearance is exempted by court, that he shall not threaten or tamper with prosecution witnesses or indulge in any criminal activities in future. Harsha was murdered on the night of February 20, leading to unrest in Shivamogga and other parts of the state.

