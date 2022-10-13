Home Cities Bengaluru

Demolition drive: Bulldozers trundle into Hoodi, KR Puram

The hotel had informed that it would be cleared, and the Palike asked them to do it on priority, or face action.

Published: 13th October 2022

BBMP workers continue with their demolition drive, clearing the encroachment of a rajakaluve at S R Layout, K R Puram, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP carried out clearance of encroachments on storm water drains in Mahadevpura zone, with its earthmovers moving into Hoodi, TZ Apartment in Mahadevpura division and Gayatri Layout in KR Puram.

According to the Palike, a 70-metre long compound wall and security guard’s room of TZ Apartment were cleared, and a notice was served to the people concerned. During flash floods in August-end and early September, BBMP had to deploy boats and SDRF teams to evacuate residents from flooded apartments.
The Palike also deployed earthmovers at Diya School compound wall of Hoodi subdivision to clear encroachments on storm water drains. It is said that a 25-m long compound wall of the school, and three sheds (1 fish stall, 2 garages) nearby were cleared.

The wall of Rajanna Gaudru Hotel, measuring 8 by 15 metres in front of Bhagini Hotel on Whitefield Ring Road, was cleared. Bhagini Hotel had also encroached the drain and glasses were installed in the encroached part. The hotel had informed that it would be cleared, and the Palike asked them to do it on priority, or face action.

Similarly, in Basavanpura ward, Gayatri Layout, of KR Puram, the encroachment clearance continued with walls of six residential buildings and a compound wall, constructed on a 60-m long water channel, being cleared.

