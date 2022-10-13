KSEEB renamed: SSLC, PU exams under one roof

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has been renamed as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), bringing PU Board exams and SSLC Board exams under one authority.

According to an amendment made to the KSEEB Act, the board has been renamed and will no longer be headed by the Department of Public Instruction Commissioner, rather the Board’s chairman will be a government-appointed IAS officer. The amendment to the Act went into effect on Tuesday, having previously been announced by School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh. The minister said it was being done in accordance with the National Education Policy.

Meanwhile, a meeting is to be convened by the minister on Thursday, to discuss the possibility of introducing assessments for students of Classes 5 and 8, as part of the policy. The meeting is being considered following concerns on the no-detention policy implemented in schools, with sources stating that the department wishes to implement a form of assessment at each stage of a child’s schooling, as per the 5+3+3+4 education system proposed by the NEP.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has been renamed as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), bringing PU Board exams and SSLC Board exams under one authority. According to an amendment made to the KSEEB Act, the board has been renamed and will no longer be headed by the Department of Public Instruction Commissioner, rather the Board’s chairman will be a government-appointed IAS officer. The amendment to the Act went into effect on Tuesday, having previously been announced by School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh. The minister said it was being done in accordance with the National Education Policy. Meanwhile, a meeting is to be convened by the minister on Thursday, to discuss the possibility of introducing assessments for students of Classes 5 and 8, as part of the policy. The meeting is being considered following concerns on the no-detention policy implemented in schools, with sources stating that the department wishes to implement a form of assessment at each stage of a child’s schooling, as per the 5+3+3+4 education system proposed by the NEP.