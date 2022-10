By Express News Service

BENGALURU: School Education Minister BC Nagesh inaugurated a web portal schooleduc­ationmi­nister.karnataka.gov. that aggregates all data on the education department, on Thursday.

The portal will include statistics on all schools, PU colleges, students, teachers and notifications. He also announced that teachers can now apply for the benefit fund online.

