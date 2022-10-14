Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro's Whitefield-Baiyappanahalli line set for trial with inspection

The first trial run in this stretch is scheduled for October 25.  

Published: 14th October 2022

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez and Rolling Stock & Electrical Director RM Dhoke during the inspection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The preliminary inspection ahead of the start of trial on a stretch of Whitefield to Baiyappanahalli line was carried out on Thursday. A battery-operated trolley car covered around 12km between Whitefield and Garudachar Palya stations carrying out track and third rail system checks. The first trial run in this stretch is scheduled for October 25. The entire 15.25-km line is likely to see commercial operations by February-end or early March 2023.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez, Rolling Stock and Operations and Management chief RM Dhoke, and other senior officials were on board the trolley which left around 11.30am and ended its trip by 5pm. “We stopped multiple times enroute to carry out checks and visit the stations enroute,” MD told TNIE. 

Meanwhile, new Metro coaches will be shifted tonight from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield depot. “Six trailers will leave late tonight and we have secured clearance from the traffic police.

They will be unloaded at Whitefield depot, coupled and readied to form a full train set,” the MD said. They will be later shifted to Whitefield station for trials.

