Pharma firms told to check for glycerin, glycol content

Products containing such contaminants are considered to be adulterated, according to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Drug Control department sent a notice to all drug manufacturers to analyse individual containers of drugs, and ensure that glycol and glycerin levels are as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The department released the order on October 10, and directed the firms to submit a certificate of analysis of glycerin and propylene glycol procured in the last one year, and e-mail the analysis to the Drug Control department by October 17. The department followed in the steps of the Kerala government, which had sent a similar notice, and also banned all drugs manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals. 

The company came to public notice only when the World Health Organisation issued a global alert against four India-made cough syrups manufactured by the Haryana-based company. The letter issued by the department notified that the products WHO alerted against contained unacceptable levels of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as contaminates. 

Products containing such contaminants are considered to be adulterated, according to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Doctors voiced the lack in regulation of drugs in India, which often led to the easy availability of many low quality drugs or prescribed/banned drugs.

