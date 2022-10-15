Cake cut, celebrations focus on special UAE-Karnataka relationship

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cake with the icing on it read “Namma A380 Bengaluru to Dubai and beyond” was cut to celebrate the occasion. Speaking at an event organised at the airport, Adnan Kasim, Chief Commercial Manager, Emirates called the as “the celebration of a great milestone for the iconic aircraft. It will link the Silicon Valley of India to the (United Arab) Emirates. It will cover 36 destinations in 24 countries. A statement read, “The special relationship we share with Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka is one of mutual growth and prosperity.”

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have this aircraft. It is a milestone...this shows the confidence in the potential of the city as far as air traffic is concerned. It has come at the right time for the Bengaluru airport as we are on the verge of a major expansion programme.”

It has taken Bengaluru 30 years to touch 4.5 million international flyers, he said.

Probably in the next 5 to 7 years, it will touch 10 million international flyers, Marar said. “In terms of overall passengers, we are looking at 60 million passengers in the next 5 to 7 years,” the MD said. Dr Ahmed Abdel Rahman Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India, billed the A380 as a ‘flying giant.’ “People to people relationships means communication, transport and closer geographical boundaries.

A380 launch means a lot to Emirates airlines and the people of Karnataka.” T Somashekhar, Co-operation Minister, “Bengaluru is only the second city after Mumbai to be covered by A380. Kempegowda International airport operates more than 170 flights to Dubai daily. Karnataka and UAE have a close relationship based on cultural, religious and economic ties between them.”

