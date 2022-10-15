Home Cities Bengaluru

Cake cut, celebrations focus on special UAE-Karnataka relationship

A cake with the icing on it read “Namma A380 Bengaluru to Dubai and beyond” was cut to celebrate the occasion

Published: 15th October 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this June 26, 2011, file photo, an Airbus A380 performs during a demonstration flight at the 49th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris. (Photo | AP)

File photo of an Airbus A380 (AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cake with the icing on it read “Namma A380 Bengaluru to Dubai and beyond” was cut to celebrate the occasion. Speaking at an event organised at the airport, Adnan Kasim, Chief Commercial Manager, Emirates called the as “the celebration of a great milestone for the iconic aircraft. It will link the Silicon Valley of India to the (United Arab) Emirates. It will cover 36 destinations in 24 countries. A statement read, “The special relationship we share with Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka is one of mutual growth and prosperity.”

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have this aircraft. It is a milestone...this shows the confidence in the potential of the city as far as air traffic is concerned. It has come at the right time for the Bengaluru airport as we are on the verge of a major expansion programme.”
It has taken Bengaluru 30 years to touch 4.5 million international flyers, he said.

Probably in the next 5 to 7 years, it will touch 10 million international flyers, Marar said. “In terms of overall passengers, we are looking at 60 million passengers in the next 5 to 7 years,” the MD said. Dr Ahmed Abdel Rahman Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India, billed the A380 as a ‘flying giant.’ “People to people relationships means communication, transport and closer geographical boundaries.

A380 launch means a lot to Emirates airlines and the people of Karnataka.” T Somashekhar, Co-operation Minister, “Bengaluru is only the second city after Mumbai to be covered by A380. Kempegowda International airport operates more than 170 flights to Dubai daily. Karnataka and UAE have a close relationship based on cultural, religious and economic ties between them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka UAE A380
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp