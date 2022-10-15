Giant of skies -- Airbus A380 -- lands in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday evening, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, which flew in from Dubai, touched down at the Kempegowda International Airport with 231 passengers on board at 3.37 pm, creating an epochal moment in aviation history. The superjumbo Airbus A380 flew announced its arrival in Bengaluru with a big group of Emirates staff on board. The commercial launch will start on October 30.

Flight EK 562 took three-and-a-half hours to complete its journey from Dubai International Airport, landing smoothly on the Southern Runway of KIA. BIAL airport operator accorded a “follow me” welcome with three yellow cars guiding the flight to the parking lot.

Bengaluru will only be the second airport after Mumbai to have received this Superjumbo flight with a seating capacity of 493, which is 45% more than the Boeing 777. Speaking about its features, an Emirates spokesperson said, “The aircraft is 72.7m long, weighs over 510 tonnes and stands at 24.1m tall.”

Dr Ahmed Abdel Rahman AlBanna, UAE ambassador to India flew in from New Delhi to welcome the Airbus which had on board Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates and Ahmed Khoory, Senior vice-president of Commercial Operations, West Asia and Indian Ocean. Co-operation Minister ST Somashekhar and BIAL CEO Hari Marar were present.

Air hostesses at the mini bar for first class flyers | Vinod Kumar T

The first class section has a shower spa, mini bar, a big screen in front which can be operated from the seat. The flight departed at 6.40pm from Bengaluru. From October 30, Airbus 380 will be on flight schedule: EK 568 will leave Dubai at 9.25pm (Dubai time) and will reach Bengaluru at 2.30am. The return flight EK 569 will leave KIA at 4.30am and will reach Dubai at 7.10am (local time).

EMIRATES PILOT SOAKS IN THE LUXURY

Among the 231 passengers on board, six travelled first class, 40 business class and the rest in economy. Among them was Zaosh Godrej, an Emirates pilot, who enjoyed the experience as a passe­nger. “The flight was an experience by itself with an ultra comfort­able spacious seating. The lounge on the first class has a mini bar by one’s seat. With the pastries and other delicacies being supplied continuously, the trip is something to be cherished really,” he told TNIE. Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, added, “It was truly an out of the world experience for me.”

