Potholes open up, waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain on Thursday night opened up new potholes in some parts of Bengaluru, causing traffic to slow down and waterloggin in some areas. A part of the road on Suranjan Das Road near HAL main gate was seen to have caved in which was ringed with barricade to avoid accidents. This slowed down traffic towards Marathahalli, and commuters were asked to take alternative routes.

The 15th Cross, Eshwara Layout in Indiranagar 2nd Stage were also flooded following the rain. A resident of Indiranagar said that there was torrential rain in the area for over two hours, and it stopped around 4am in the morning. There were also reports of waterlogging on the Ring Road flyover near Manyata Tech Park, and those who had to catch a flight were asked to start an hour early.

Following floods in September, CM Bommai had asked officials to desilt the drains. A civil engineer, who did not wish to be named, blamed the poor quality of road construction, and lack of drainage system for waterlogging. According to the IMD, city is likely to see moderate rain from till Monday.

