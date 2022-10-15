Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes open up, waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru

Heavy rain on Thursday night opened up new potholes in some parts of Bengaluru, causing traffic to slow down and waterloggin in some areas.

Published: 15th October 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain on Thursday night submerge a car in Bengaluru | Express

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain on Thursday night opened up new potholes in some parts of Bengaluru, causing traffic to slow down and waterloggin in some areas. A part of the road on Suranjan Das Road near HAL main gate was seen to have caved in which was ringed with barricade to avoid accidents. This slowed down traffic towards Marathahalli, and commuters were asked to take alternative routes.

The 15th Cross, Eshwara Layout in Indiranagar 2nd Stage were also flooded following the rain. A resident of Indiranagar said that there was torrential rain in the area for over two hours, and it stopped around 4am in the morning. There were also reports of waterlogging on the Ring Road flyover near Manyata Tech Park, and those who had to catch a flight were asked to start an hour early.

Following floods in September, CM Bommai had asked officials to desilt the drains. A civil engineer, who did not wish to be named, blamed the poor quality of road construction, and lack of drainage system for waterlogging. According to the IMD, city is likely to see moderate rain from till Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rain Potholes Bengaluru
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp