Justice Prasanna B Varale is new Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale was on Saturday sworn-in as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath to Justice Varale at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present on the occasion.

Justice Varale, who was Judge of Bombay High Court, was appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court by the President on October 11, 2022. Born on June 23, 1962, at Nipani in Belagavi District, Justice Varale graduated in Arts and Law from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and enrolled as an advocate in August, 1985. He practised on civil and criminal matters.

He served as lecturer in law at Ambedkar Law College, Aurangabad, from 1990 to 1992. He also worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor, High Court Bench, at Aurangabad and Additional Standing Counsel for Union Of India, before he was elevated as judge of Bombay High Court in July 2008.

BENGALURU: Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale was on Saturday sworn-in as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath to Justice Varale at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present on the occasion. Justice Varale, who was Judge of Bombay High Court, was appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court by the President on October 11, 2022. Born on June 23, 1962, at Nipani in Belagavi District, Justice Varale graduated in Arts and Law from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and enrolled as an advocate in August, 1985. He practised on civil and criminal matters. He served as lecturer in law at Ambedkar Law College, Aurangabad, from 1990 to 1992. He also worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor, High Court Bench, at Aurangabad and Additional Standing Counsel for Union Of India, before he was elevated as judge of Bombay High Court in July 2008.