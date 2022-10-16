Polluted Muthanallur Lake on radar of activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand for cleaning Muthanallur Lake, which is spread across 500 acres has grown louder, as the lake is barely 800 meters away from the highly polluted Chandapura lake for which the National Green Tribnal (NGT) imposed Rs 500 crore penalty on the state government for failing to arrest pollutants from entering into the lake.

According to Captain C Santosh Kumar, who petitioned the state government and the the NGT in connection with Chandapura lake, the NGT committee in its observation stated that sewage in municipal limits is discharged into the lake directly or indirectly through drains, and hence penalty was imposed.

Kumar said Muthanallur is also among the worst impacted, and if probed, officials will be answerable. The lake comes under KC Valley project 2. “The lake fills up 45 lakes downstream in Anekal and Kanakapura. If this issue is not addressed, all these lakes will end up like Chandapura in the long run,” warned Kumar, adding that the lake water has already turned black.

