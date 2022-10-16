Home Cities Bengaluru

Polluted Muthanallur Lake on radar of activists

Kumar said Muthanallur is also among the worst impacted, and if probed, officials will be answerable. The lake comes under KC Valley project 2.

Published: 16th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

About two tonnes of dead fish were found floating on the surface of Muthanallur Lake on May 10 | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand for cleaning Muthanallur Lake, which is spread across 500 acres has grown louder, as the lake is barely 800 meters away from the highly polluted Chandapura lake for which the National Green Tribnal (NGT) imposed Rs 500 crore penalty on the state government for failing to arrest pollutants from entering into the lake.

According to Captain C Santosh Kumar, who petitioned the state government and the the NGT in connection with Chandapura lake, the NGT committee in its observation stated that sewage in municipal limits is discharged into the lake directly or indirectly through drains, and hence penalty was imposed.

Kumar said Muthanallur is also among the worst impacted, and if probed, officials will be answerable. The lake comes under KC Valley project 2. “The lake fills up 45 lakes downstream in Anekal and Kanakapura. If this issue is not addressed, all these lakes will end up like Chandapura in the long run,” warned Kumar, adding that the lake water has already turned black.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthanallur Lake
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp