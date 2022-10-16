Tech centre in Bengaluru to give fillip to auto giants
IT-BT Minister Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the centre, said that it marks another step to make Bengaluru a major player in the automotive industry.
Bengaluru: A US-Based Automotive Technology Firm, Pi Square, has setup its tech centre in Bengaluru to cater to automotive manufacturing giants and focus on driver assistance systems, cyber security and functional safety. IT-BT Minister Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the centre, said that it marks another step to make Bengaluru a major player in the automotive industry.
“Bengaluru houses more than 400 R&D centres in various technologies. With cars becoming increasingly software driven, the city will play a major role in the global automotive industry in the years to come,” he said. “Bengaluru is an important part of our growth strategy. We are strengthening our strategic ties with global automotive majors to achieve greener, safer, and innovative solutions for the world,” said Sarat Kothapalli, the company’s president.