Tech centre in Bengaluru to give fillip to auto giants

By Express News Service

Bengaluru: A US-Based Aut­om­otive Technology Firm, Pi Square, has setup its tech centre in Bengaluru to cater to automotive manufa­ctur­ing giants and focus on driver assistance systems, cyber security and funct­ion­al safety. IT-BT Minister Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the centre, said that it marks another step to make Bengaluru a major player in the automotive industry.

“Bengaluru houses more than 400 R&D centres in various technologies. With cars becoming increasingly software driven, the city will play a major role in the global automotive industry in the years to come,” he said. “Bengaluru is an important part of our growth strategy. We are strengthening our strategic ties with global automotive majors to achieve greener, safer, and innovative solut­ions for the world,” said Sarat Kotha­palli, the company’s president.

Bengaluru: A US-Based Aut­om­otive Technology Firm, Pi Square, has setup its tech centre in Bengaluru to cater to automotive manufa­ctur­ing giants and focus on driver assistance systems, cyber security and funct­ion­al safety. IT-BT Minister Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the centre, said that it marks another step to make Bengaluru a major player in the automotive industry. “Bengaluru houses more than 400 R&D centres in various technologies. With cars becoming increasingly software driven, the city will play a major role in the global automotive industry in the years to come,” he said. “Bengaluru is an important part of our growth strategy. We are strengthening our strategic ties with global automotive majors to achieve greener, safer, and innovative solut­ions for the world,” said Sarat Kotha­palli, the company’s president.