Beware of fake doctors giving high drug dosage

Randeep asks officials to take action against such medical practitioners

Published: 17th October 2022 06:31 AM

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Concerns over-prescription of high dosage of drugs for minor ailments were raised by doctors, after health officials noticed instances of it in certain rural parts of Kolar. Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, D Randeep notified Kolar health officials that there was information of some ‘fake doctors’ in rural and border areas of the district prescribing high dosage of drugs even for small ailments, which was gaining popularity. Terming it dangerous to health, Randeep directed health officials to take immediate action against such doctors under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments’ Act, and submit follow-up reports to the department.

Doctors in Bengaluru raised concerns over similar instances in the city and its prevalence in other parts of the state as well. Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher, said she has treated many patients who showed symptoms of overdosage or were prescribed steroids for a prolonged period of time. 
Sharing a recent incident, she said a female patient was diagnosed with ‘Cushion Syndrome’ as she was being treated by a doctor who put her on excessive steroids for 4-5 years.

The patient had swelling, redness and bumps on her skin. Karpagam said doctors often go overboard with steroids, and that it’s not advisable for Ayush doctors prescribing allopathic medicines, as both are completely different, and a six-month training course is not enough.

On usage of steroids, Dr Karpagam explained that they are emergency drugs and show immediate results, and their prolonged usage is not advisable. Even for Covid-infected patients, the ones diagnosed with black fungus had been on steroids. 

Doctors said high usage of overdosed drugs can cause long-term bleeding into the skin, increased sugar levels, abnormal deposits of fat, weakened bones, high risk of fractures especially in women, and advised against their use unless necessary. 

