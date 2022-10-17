Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy rain reduces wall to rubble outside CID office

Traffic thrown out of gear; water-fille potholes pose danger to bikers

The compound wall of the CID office on Palace Road which collapsed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following heavy rain in Bengaluru on Saturday night, a compound wall adjacent to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office on Palace Road collapsed late night while waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) staffers reached the spot where the wall had collapsed. No casualty has been reported in the incident. BBMP staffers cleared the debris from the spot but a pile of huge chunks of stone were seen till early morning. Many people were stuck in traffic due to heavy showers as pictures of submerged roads made the rounds on social media. 

Traffic at Koramangala, Malleswaram, Jayamahal, Cauvery Junction on Bellary Road, Shivananda Circle, KG Road, Bannerghatta Road, and JC Road was thrown out of gear. A couple of bikers escaped with minor injuries after they fell down on Jayamahal Road and Mekhri Circle when their vehicles hit potholes filled with water.

There was flooding again on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway after water from Budanur Lake overflowed and entered Mandya taluk, bringing traffic to a complete halt. The traffic were forced to divert vehicles heading towards Mysuru via Malavalli and Maddur. A lake was breached which led to heavy flooding of hundreds of acres of land.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said the city will receive light to moderate rain till October 19 while Bengaluru received 8.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday night as some parts of the state witnessed heavy rain. 

“Heavy rain is likely to occur in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of coastal Karnataka, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal districts of north, interior Karnataka and Chamarajanagar. Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Davangere and Tumakuru districts are also likely to see heavy showers,” the IMD stated.

