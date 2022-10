1,500 more buses to clear Diwali rush

BENGALURU: Ahead of Diwali rush, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,500 additional buses from October 21 to 23. Special buses will also be ply from various places to Bengaluru from October 26 to 30.

Buses from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station will ply to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, among other places.

Buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will operate towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Mercara.All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Special buses will also operate from Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevan Bheema Nagar, ITI gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmastala and other places.

BENGALURU: Ahead of Diwali rush, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,500 additional buses from October 21 to 23. Special buses will also be ply from various places to Bengaluru from October 26 to 30. Buses from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station will ply to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, among other places. Buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will operate towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Mercara.All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Special buses will also operate from Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevan Bheema Nagar, ITI gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmastala and other places.