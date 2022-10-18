BBMP chief Tushar Girinath to take stock of accident spot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following an accident involving a KSRTC bus that grievously injured a woman after she fell off the pillion of a two-wheeler while the rider was trying to avoid a pothole, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath is all set to conduct an inspection from the West Zone, specifically from the spot where the accident occurred.

Just hours after the accident, the BBMP filled up the potholes in the area around the accident spot. The scooter rider, Vinutha, tried to avoid the pothole near Sujatha Theatre, but lost control and fell down. Her mother Uma, who was riding the pillion, too fell and came under a Shivamogga-bound KSRTC bus.

Girinath said the police report does not mention the cause of the accident, and it is yet to be ascertained whether the pothole or the driver’s negligence caused it.

But citizens highlighted over nine potholes over a mere 10-metre stretch from the accident spot, which compelled the Palike to begin the inspection of the spot on Tuesday, and also oversee the pothole-covering exercise.

Girinath said that according to information from the ‘My Street App’, around 20,000 potholes have already been fixed. “The BBMP has told the court that there are 500 potholes on major roads. As per my knowledge though, it could be in the range of 1,500-2,000,” he said, adding that as far as taking responsibility for the accident, if the BBMP is held accountable, it will take steps accordingly.

Meanwhile, citizens are slamming the BBMP for allegedly ignoring potholes.“The court orders do not seem to have had any impact on the BBMP. The city roads are riddled with potholes and are poorly lit. Riding on the roads is dangerous during the day, but worse at night. Legal notices need to be slapped on officials,” said Shanthagowda, a Rajajinagar resident who recently fell on a pothole-ridden road and fractured his leg.

BBMP CHIEF DIRECTS OFFICIALS TO HASTEN WORK

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday inspected East Zone, and instructed officials to clear hanging OFC cables, cover potholes, clear roadside waste and building debris, encroachments on footpaths, vehicles parked on footpaths, unclaimed vehicles parked by roadsides, cut tree branches and instal streetlights.The commissioner began the inspection at 6:30am, and walked for around 12km. Girinath began from Outer Ring Road, Hennur Upper Bridge via Hennur Main Road, Kacharakanahalli Lake, Lingarajapuram Bridge, Mayura Road of Lingarajpur ward, Gundappa Math Road, up to Kammanahalli Bridge.

He instructed officials to carry out repair work as soon as the rain stopped, maintain cleanliness on Outer Ring Road, and work on annual maintenance contracts for ORR. At some places, the Commissioner noticed garbage and directed officials to keep the area clean. After inspecting Kacharakanahalli, where 16 acres and 8 guntas of land has been handed over to BBMP by Bangalore Development Authority, Girinath stated that efforts are being made to relocate 250 families living here, as it is a lake area, and grants have been released to protect the area. He also directed officials to take immediate measures to clear water from underpasses and roadsides at Outer Ring Road.

