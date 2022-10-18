Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens start signature campaign to save trees, bin steel flyover

Citizens, activists and members of various organisations have got together once again to save the same stretch of road and trees in Bengaluru.

Published: 18th October 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens, activists and members of various organisations have got together once again to save the same stretch of road and trees in Bengaluru. In 2016, they had rallied against the Bangalore Development Authority’s proposal to construct a steel flyover from Chalukya Circle. Now, they are against the BBMP plan for construction of a grade separator and road widening work, which will lead to axing of at least 58 trees between Cauvery Junction and Mehkri Circle.

BBMP issued a public notice, inviting tenders to undertake a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report for construction of a grade separator at Chalukya Junction, Cauvery Junction, Mehkri Junction and Windsor Circle. Tree experts point out that instead of one project, BBMP has divided it into four. Earlier, they had said they want to undertake road widening work on Palace Road. The trees are being numbered and surveyed to be axed. Rachana Ravikiran from Jhatkaa.org said a signature campaign has begun against the government, which intends to revive the shelved steel flyover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narayana swamy

    Road widening is must
    6 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp