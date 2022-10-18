Citizens start signature campaign to save trees, bin steel flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens, activists and members of various organisations have got together once again to save the same stretch of road and trees in Bengaluru. In 2016, they had rallied against the Bangalore Development Authority’s proposal to construct a steel flyover from Chalukya Circle. Now, they are against the BBMP plan for construction of a grade separator and road widening work, which will lead to axing of at least 58 trees between Cauvery Junction and Mehkri Circle.

BBMP issued a public notice, inviting tenders to undertake a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report for construction of a grade separator at Chalukya Junction, Cauvery Junction, Mehkri Junction and Windsor Circle. Tree experts point out that instead of one project, BBMP has divided it into four. Earlier, they had said they want to undertake road widening work on Palace Road. The trees are being numbered and surveyed to be axed. Rachana Ravikiran from Jhatkaa.org said a signature campaign has begun against the government, which intends to revive the shelved steel flyover.

BENGALURU: Citizens, activists and members of various organisations have got together once again to save the same stretch of road and trees in Bengaluru. In 2016, they had rallied against the Bangalore Development Authority’s proposal to construct a steel flyover from Chalukya Circle. Now, they are against the BBMP plan for construction of a grade separator and road widening work, which will lead to axing of at least 58 trees between Cauvery Junction and Mehkri Circle. BBMP issued a public notice, inviting tenders to undertake a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report for construction of a grade separator at Chalukya Junction, Cauvery Junction, Mehkri Junction and Windsor Circle. Tree experts point out that instead of one project, BBMP has divided it into four. Earlier, they had said they want to undertake road widening work on Palace Road. The trees are being numbered and surveyed to be axed. Rachana Ravikiran from Jhatkaa.org said a signature campaign has begun against the government, which intends to revive the shelved steel flyover.