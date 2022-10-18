Karnataka oasis of peace for all communities: CJ PB Varale

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that Karnataka is a land of peace and cultural diversity, newly appointed Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court PB Varale cited the state anthem, saying that it mentions that this land is an oasis of peace for all communities where people following different religions live together in harmony.

“Bengaluru is one of the dynamic cities of the country and it is widely known as the Silicon Valley of India because of its contributions to information technology. It is also the second fastest growing major metropolis of India,” Justice Varale said during his address to members of the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) at a function held to welcome him in the High Court on Monday.

Stating that there are many cultural similarities and a strong bond between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Justice Varale said, “I feel privileged to be associated with this great institution (Karnataka HC). I am aware that the Karnataka judiciary is one of the topmost in terms of administration of justice and forefront in computerisation. It also has the best infrastructure in the country and is N. 1 in disposal of cases in Lok Adalats.”

He pointed out that there are very efficient and hard working judges and judicial officers in the Karnataka HC. “I will take the assistance of those who have been performing well with the cooperation of the members of the Bar,” he said.

Justice Varale said judiciary is the last resort for those who seek justice. Members of the Bar and officers of the court assist in the administration of justice. “It is rightly said that the judiciary and Bar are the two wheels of the chariot of justice. Without the assistance of able and competent lawyers, it will be difficult for the judges to perform their duties. The Bar and Bench should always be aware of the fundamental values of the judicial system: Procedural fairness, public confidence in the courts, efficiency, access to justice and judicial independence,” he said.

