Road accident: Both Bangalore University students remain in coma

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two students who were injured in accidents on the Bangalore University campus road continue to remain unconscious, even over a week later. Shilpa Shree, a First Year MSc student who was struck by a BMTC bus, is still in a medically-induced coma. “She still needs to undergo multiple surgeries, and is in the ICU. Compared to her condition right after the accident, she is doing better, but the doctors have said that she will have to stay in hospital for at least a month and a half,” her brother told TNIE.

He said that the lower part of her body is completely damaged and the doctors have opted to put her in a medically-induced coma, until she undergoes surgeries. Meanwhile, Ramanjinappa G, a research scholar at Bangalore University, who had met with an accident last week on the same stretch of road due to an unmarked speed-bump, is still critical.

A source told TNIE that he is in a coma, but is responding positively to treatment. “He is doing better. The doctors have told us that he will make a full recovery, but they aren’t sure when exactly he will wake up,” they said. Ramanjinappa suffered a severe injury to his chest and lung, as well as a brain haemorrhage.

