BBMP spends Rs 30 crore a year to fix potholes: Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: The Palike will fill up all the 22,000 potholes that were pointed out in the ‘Fix My Street’ mobile app, while most of them have already been fixed, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday. He began the inspection of roads in the East zone from the spot where a woman was knocked down by a KSRTC bus on Monday. The woman, who died on Tuesday, was on the pillion and fell down when her daughter who was riding the two-wheeler tried to avoid a pothole near Sujatha Theatre.

Girinath said, “A pothole near the theatre has been filled. There is no official confirmation that the woman died because of the pothole. We will take further action based on the police report.” He said the BBMP spends nearly Rs 30 crore to fix potholes every year. During the inspection, he was unhappy with the quality of basic facilities and warned local officials. He inspected Vatal Nagaraj Road, Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar 6th Block Circle, Magadi Junction to West of Chord Road, Toll Gate Junction, Jai Munirao Circle and Housing Board Junction. He told officials to remove encroachments and repair footpaths in front of Lulu Mall.

He suggested that posters pasted on the walls in front of Sujata Theatre and flexes in surrounding areas be removed. He directed officials to prune branches of roadside trees. Noticing OFC cables hanging low, he said disciplinary action will be taken against officials if cables and tree branches are not taken care of.

