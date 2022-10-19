Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP spends Rs 30 crore a year to fix potholes: Tushar Girinath

The woman, who died on Tuesday, was on the pillion and fell down when her daughter who was riding the two-wheeler tried to avoid a pothole near Sujatha Theatre.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru’s potholes are a blot in the city’s global image as a IT hub | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Palike will fill up all the 22,000 potholes that were pointed out in the ‘Fix My Street’ mobile app, while most of them have already been fixed, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday. He began the inspection of roads in the East zone from the spot where a woman was knocked down by a KSRTC bus on Monday. The woman, who died on Tuesday, was on the pillion and fell down when her daughter who was riding the two-wheeler tried to avoid a pothole near Sujatha Theatre.

Girinath said, “A pothole near the theatre has been filled. There is no official confirmation that the woman died because of the pothole. We will take further action based on the police report.” He said the BBMP spends nearly Rs 30 crore to fix potholes every year. During the inspection, he was unhappy with the quality of basic facilities and warned local officials. He inspected Vatal Nagaraj Road, Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar 6th Block Circle, Magadi Junction to West of Chord Road, Toll Gate Junction, Jai Munirao Circle and Housing Board Junction. He told officials to remove encroachments and repair footpaths in front of Lulu Mall.

He suggested that posters pasted on the walls in front of Sujata Theatre and flexes in surrounding areas be removed. He directed officials to prune branches of roadside trees. Noticing OFC cables hanging low, he said disciplinary action will be taken against officials if cables and tree branches are not taken care of.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath potholes bengaluru
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp