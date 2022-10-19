Home Cities Bengaluru

Search continues for missing three-year-old Kabir

Fire and Emergency and SDRF teams on Tuesday continued the search to trace 3-year-old Kabir, who was washed away in a rajakaluve in Varthur last Sunday.

Fire personnel search for 3-year-old Kabir who allegedly drowned in a drain, in Varthur limits, in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fire and Emergency and SDRF teams on Tuesday continued the search to trace 3-year-old Kabir, who was washed away in a rajakaluve in Varthur last Sunday. However, there are no clues yet about the boy. Police said the search is under way and will continue till Wednesday.

“If the boy is not traced, we will stop the search operation,” they said. SDRF experts said water gushing through the drain connects to a big lake, which makes it challenging to trace the boy. “Police recovered CCTV footage from a nearby apartment block, which shows Kabir and the girl going together to play, and only the girl returns home to inform her parents about the incident,” an officer said.

