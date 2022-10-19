Home Cities Bengaluru

This Diwali, you can burst crackers for only two hours a day in Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a circular allowing bursting of firecrackers during Diwali for two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm every day.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

For representational purposes. (File Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a circular allowing bursting of firecrackers during Diwali for two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm every day. The order makes it clear that only green crackers will be allowed and crackers that add to noise pollution are banned.

The circular says that the BBMP chief commissioner, city police commissioner, Fire and Emergency Services Department, district administrations and Health Department should follow guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers. Directions have been issued to all districts to measure air and sound pollution on all seven days before and after the festival. 

Devices to measure pollution installed in city

“The district authorities have been asked to ensure proper disposal of the waste accumulated during the festive days. Air and noise pollution recorded from October 17 to 31 should be sent to the KSPCB by November 5,” the circular read.

There is also a rule in place for vendors to sell only green crackers, failing which legal action will be initiated against the shops. The pollution control board said it has installed devices across Bengaluru city and districts to measure pollution. The circular also asked the Health Department and District Administrative Authorities to create awareness among citizens on adopting safety measures while celebrating Diwali.

