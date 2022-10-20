Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath goes on South Zone rounds

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday inspected South Zone on foot and covered areas like Chikpete and Basavagudi.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday inspected South Zone on foot and covered areas like Chikpete and Basavagudi. He instructed officials to fix potholes, prune trees, clear hanging OFC cables and also penalise owners of stray cattle. Expressing disappointment over problems faced by pedestrians due to encroachment of footpaths, the commissioner gave a standing instruction to officials to clear the encroachments and penalise the encroachers.

At Minerva Circle, he asked the officials to repair damaged curb stone on the footpaths immediately. The superintendent of the electricity department was asked to instruct the engineers to cut down branches of trees on the side of roads and give a report on the repair of streetlights.

As two-wheelers were parked on the footpath, he asked the officials to inform the traffic department and ensure the vehicle owners are fined. During inspection of Jain Temple Road, the commissioner also took note of building construction materials placed on the footpath and directed the officials to seize them. During the inspection, sheds were cleared on the spot by excavators following the commissioner’s order.

Girinath also inspected the National College Circle, KR Road, Tagore Circle, Nettakallappa Circle, Armugam Circle and South End circle. As the smart parking project is being implemented in eight zones of the city, he instructed the Principal Engineer and Chief Engineer of Road Infrastructure Department Prahlad to quickly float the tender and implement the project at the earliest.

