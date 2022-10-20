Bengaluru creates rain record, experts warn of more havoc in days to come

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After breaking the decadelong record for the highest total annual rainfall, Bengaluru city has now set a new record. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city till October 17, 2022 recorded 171 cm of rainfall and on October 18 (Tuesday) a new record of 174 cm rainfall was set. IMD officials said this is the highest rainfall in a decade.

In 1901, the city had recorded a maximum annual total rainfall of 94 cm, against the normal of 98 cm. The increased rainfall has also set off the alarm bells. Weathermen predict more disasters in the coming days as the rain will only intensify.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall over most parts of southinterior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the next two days. They have also forecast rainfall over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. Prof J Srinivasan, distinguished scientist, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said the fluctuation in rainfall is not new and across India, it is at a scale of 30-50 per cent. He said human interference, rise in the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere and increase in temperature are leading to increased rainfall. The global mean rainfall has also gone up as the water vapour content in the atmosphere has increased by 7 per cent globally.

Whenever there is a rise in the water vapour content in the atmosphere, rainfall will increase and it will not stop, he added. Experts also pointed out that this is the third consecutive El Nino year. While the daily and hourly rainfall would vary depending on the area, the annual rainfall will rise. A senior IMD official said it is warm both during the day and night, instead of getting cooler. This is a sign of more rain ahead.

“Repeated flooding of Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway shows poor planning. Farmers and local administration pumped underground water and stored it in tanks as they had not anticipated heavy rain. In Bengaluru, water pumped downstream during flooding being stopped is also poor planning. In Japan, pumped water is stored in underground reservoirs for dry days. Such farfetched planning is needed as the rainfall will only increase,” an expert said.

HEAVY RAIN FLOODS UNDERPASSES, ROADS

A relentless spell of rain through Wednesday evening left Bengaluru’s underpasses, roads and market complexes inundated. The continuous rain, lightning and thundershowers across the city, from 8:30pm to 10:30pm, flooded Shivananda Circle and Railway underpass, CBI Road underpass, RT Nagar, Shantinagar bus stop, Wilson Garden, Russell Market, Doddanekkundi and surrounding areas. The rain slowed down traffic, resulting in snarls in Majestic, Malleswaram and surroundings.

BENGALURU: After breaking the decadelong record for the highest total annual rainfall, Bengaluru city has now set a new record. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city till October 17, 2022 recorded 171 cm of rainfall and on October 18 (Tuesday) a new record of 174 cm rainfall was set. IMD officials said this is the highest rainfall in a decade. In 1901, the city had recorded a maximum annual total rainfall of 94 cm, against the normal of 98 cm. The increased rainfall has also set off the alarm bells. Weathermen predict more disasters in the coming days as the rain will only intensify. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall over most parts of southinterior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the next two days. They have also forecast rainfall over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. Prof J Srinivasan, distinguished scientist, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said the fluctuation in rainfall is not new and across India, it is at a scale of 30-50 per cent. He said human interference, rise in the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere and increase in temperature are leading to increased rainfall. The global mean rainfall has also gone up as the water vapour content in the atmosphere has increased by 7 per cent globally. Whenever there is a rise in the water vapour content in the atmosphere, rainfall will increase and it will not stop, he added. Experts also pointed out that this is the third consecutive El Nino year. While the daily and hourly rainfall would vary depending on the area, the annual rainfall will rise. A senior IMD official said it is warm both during the day and night, instead of getting cooler. This is a sign of more rain ahead. “Repeated flooding of Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway shows poor planning. Farmers and local administration pumped underground water and stored it in tanks as they had not anticipated heavy rain. In Bengaluru, water pumped downstream during flooding being stopped is also poor planning. In Japan, pumped water is stored in underground reservoirs for dry days. Such farfetched planning is needed as the rainfall will only increase,” an expert said. HEAVY RAIN FLOODS UNDERPASSES, ROADS A relentless spell of rain through Wednesday evening left Bengaluru’s underpasses, roads and market complexes inundated. The continuous rain, lightning and thundershowers across the city, from 8:30pm to 10:30pm, flooded Shivananda Circle and Railway underpass, CBI Road underpass, RT Nagar, Shantinagar bus stop, Wilson Garden, Russell Market, Doddanekkundi and surrounding areas. The rain slowed down traffic, resulting in snarls in Majestic, Malleswaram and surroundings.