Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru creates rain record, experts warn of more havoc in days to come

Records 174 cm rainfall as on October 18, the highest in a decade, say Met officials

Published: 20th October 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A retaining wall collapses near Seshadripuram on Wednesday night as heavy rain continued to lash the city | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After breaking the decadelong record for the highest total annual rainfall, Bengaluru city has now set a new record. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city till October 17, 2022 recorded 171 cm of rainfall and on October 18 (Tuesday) a new record of 174 cm rainfall was set. IMD officials said this is the highest rainfall in a decade.

In 1901, the city had recorded a maximum annual total rainfall of 94 cm, against the normal of 98 cm. The increased rainfall has also set off the alarm bells. Weathermen predict more disasters in the coming days as the rain will only intensify.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall over most parts of southinterior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the next two days. They have also forecast rainfall over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. Prof J Srinivasan, distinguished scientist, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said the fluctuation in rainfall is not new and across India, it is at a scale of 30-50 per cent. He said human interference, rise in the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere and increase in temperature are leading to increased rainfall. The global mean rainfall has also gone up as the water vapour content in the atmosphere has increased by 7 per cent globally.

Whenever there is a rise in the water vapour content in the atmosphere, rainfall will increase and it will not stop, he added. Experts also pointed out that this is the third consecutive El Nino year. While the daily and hourly rainfall would vary depending on the area, the annual rainfall will rise. A senior IMD official said it is warm both during the day and night, instead of getting cooler. This is a sign of more rain ahead.

“Repeated flooding of Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway shows poor planning. Farmers and local administration pumped underground water and stored it in tanks as they had not anticipated heavy rain. In Bengaluru, water pumped downstream during flooding being stopped is also poor planning. In Japan, pumped water is stored in underground reservoirs for dry days. Such farfetched planning is needed as the rainfall will only increase,” an expert said.

HEAVY RAIN FLOODS UNDERPASSES, ROADS

A relentless spell of rain through Wednesday evening left Bengaluru’s underpasses, roads and market complexes inundated. The continuous rain, lightning and thundershowers across the city, from 8:30pm to 10:30pm, flooded Shivananda Circle and Railway underpass, CBI Road underpass, RT Nagar, Shantinagar bus stop, Wilson Garden, Russell Market, Doddanekkundi and surrounding areas. The rain slowed down traffic, resulting in snarls in Majestic, Malleswaram and surroundings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Heavy rainfall Flooding Bengaluru floods
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp