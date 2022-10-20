Namma Metro goes from strength to strength as it enters 12th year

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From an average of 20,000 commuters per day when Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd launched operations on October 20, 2011, between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, Metro trains today clock an average of 5 lakh commuters daily. It has begun making operational profits since July this year and this financial year is set to end on profits. Speaking on the way ahead, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE the focus will be on generating non-fare revenue.

“This is to ensure Metro’s sustainability and the quality of the service we provide. Parking, kiosks, shops and telecom towers will become revenue streams for us.The next five years are extra important as assets have become old during the decade and they need to be properly maintained,” he said.

In a message to the public to mark completion of 11 years of operation, Parwez goaded more people to use Metro trains saying, “Metro is safe, secure and environment friendly. It’s clean and very well-maintained. More people need to leave behind their two- and 4-wheelers and opt for Metro travel.” To make travel convenient for the public, amenities are in the offing from BMRCL.

From December 1, pre-paid autos will be launched at four Metro stations of Baiyappanahalli, Banashankari, Nagasandra and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro stations. QR-based tickets will also be launched shortly, he said. These tickets can be obtained on the phone through Metro’s mobile app and can be displayed against the code scanner at the fare gates to gain entry.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told TNIE, “We are averaging 5 lakh a day presently. With the new lines set to be launched, we hope to touch a daily average ridership of 8 lakh within two years.” Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said BMRCL was looking at completing 40 km of Metro network in 2023. “We plan to launch Kengeri to Challaghatta stretch, Nagasandra to BIEC, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield and R V Road to Bommasandra Lines next year,” he said. A total of 317 km of Metro network is proposed under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan by 2031, he added.

PRE-COVID HIGHEST FIGURE BEATEN

On October 15, 2022, BMRCL clocked 6,10,693 riders beating its pre-Covid record of 6,01,163 recorded on October 25, 2019, said CPRO Chavan. A historic high of 8,25,190 riders was recorded on August 15 this year. This was was a special case due to the Congress rally in the city and the Independence Day Flower Show at Lal Bagh.

BENGALURU: From an average of 20,000 commuters per day when Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd launched operations on October 20, 2011, between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, Metro trains today clock an average of 5 lakh commuters daily. It has begun making operational profits since July this year and this financial year is set to end on profits. Speaking on the way ahead, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE the focus will be on generating non-fare revenue. “This is to ensure Metro’s sustainability and the quality of the service we provide. Parking, kiosks, shops and telecom towers will become revenue streams for us.The next five years are extra important as assets have become old during the decade and they need to be properly maintained,” he said. In a message to the public to mark completion of 11 years of operation, Parwez goaded more people to use Metro trains saying, “Metro is safe, secure and environment friendly. It’s clean and very well-maintained. More people need to leave behind their two- and 4-wheelers and opt for Metro travel.” To make travel convenient for the public, amenities are in the offing from BMRCL. From December 1, pre-paid autos will be launched at four Metro stations of Baiyappanahalli, Banashankari, Nagasandra and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro stations. QR-based tickets will also be launched shortly, he said. These tickets can be obtained on the phone through Metro’s mobile app and can be displayed against the code scanner at the fare gates to gain entry. A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told TNIE, “We are averaging 5 lakh a day presently. With the new lines set to be launched, we hope to touch a daily average ridership of 8 lakh within two years.” Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said BMRCL was looking at completing 40 km of Metro network in 2023. “We plan to launch Kengeri to Challaghatta stretch, Nagasandra to BIEC, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield and R V Road to Bommasandra Lines next year,” he said. A total of 317 km of Metro network is proposed under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan by 2031, he added. PRE-COVID HIGHEST FIGURE BEATEN On October 15, 2022, BMRCL clocked 6,10,693 riders beating its pre-Covid record of 6,01,163 recorded on October 25, 2019, said CPRO Chavan. A historic high of 8,25,190 riders was recorded on August 15 this year. This was was a special case due to the Congress rally in the city and the Independence Day Flower Show at Lal Bagh.