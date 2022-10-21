Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro to compensate owners of damaged vehicles

The ramp of our underground tunnel goes from here to Majestic.

Published: 21st October 2022

Seven cars and a two-wheeler were damaged in the wall collapse on Wednesday night | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The compound wall opposite the JDS office, near the Mantri Sampige Road Metro station, collapsed around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, damaging seven cars and a two-wheeler. BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said, “This is not a retaining wall. It is the compound wall erected around railway land that we have taken on lease for 99 years. The ramp of our underground tunnel goes from here to Majestic. Hence, the portion has been covered with this compound,” he said.

The wall was built long ago. The soil that had formed between this and another wall was under pressure due to heavy rain and it crumbled. “We will compensate all the vehicle users for damages to their vehicles,” he said.

Executive Director, Operations and Management, A S Shankar and Parwez visited the spot on Thursday morning. “The wall will be rebuilt and it will take us a month,” he said. Nearly 50 people staged a protest here against the damage to the vehicles.

