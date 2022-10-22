Birthday shenanigans

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have always tried not to make a big shindig about an impending birthday. I remember my hubby telling me when we were dating: “what’s a birthday more or less, when you wear yours with such finesse.” Stupidly, I accepted the compliment in lieu of a gift and somehow, that ritual stuck. He would give me ‘cutesy’ lines, while my friends got surprise trips to Bali! Ah well! As my mother would say, that certain ‘troubles’ we bring upon ourselves.

Our generation of men should be grateful that we didn’t expect (or didn’t know) to empty bank accounts with (unrealistic) expectations! But, we were silly ‘bharitya naris’ who would acquiesce without much protest and accepted being disappointed. We even diligently fasted for our ‘other-halves’ long and prosperous life! I remember waiting expectantly for a substantial present to drop into my thali after fasting for over fourteen hours while my ‘half’ just ruffled my hair and kissed me on my cheek! Of course now that I’m older (and much wiser) and have dispensed with all those rituals, I would never accept those measly hand-outs now. No siree Bob!

Nidhi & Reuben Kataria

It was my birthday week and I was blissfully content about not getting any presents, but…my friends interjected and took my breath away! The flowers, cakes, food and wine that flooded my home overwhelmed me. But most of all, the heartfelt messages that poured in from known and unknown people uplifted my soul!

The week was packed with good cheer and invitations, starting with Tejus Jose, the GM of Hilton Embassy Golf Links who invited us to dine with him at Seta, their latest al fresco dining area. The Mediterranean and Pan-Asian food was outstanding as was the company. The evening ended with banter while cutting my birthday cake.

There was so much good cheer that I’m still left feeling a little woozy. The Bangalore Wine Club threw its monthly soiree where all of us were dressed in Marigold and metallic colours, as we partook on some fabulous food from the NE Frontier at Falak, the Indian restaurant at Leela Bhatiya City. The afternoon meandered into a not-to-be-missed soiree at The Taj West End, where the famed author Amish Tripathi was in an animated conversation with fellow author and philanthropist, Sudha Murthy. As expected the discussion was enlightening as two supremely erudite people spoke eruditely and succinctly.

Good friend Reuben Kataria has recently taken over as GM of the Four Seasons. I met up with him and his lovely ‘half’ Nidhi, as we enjoyed a superlative lunch at Far and East, their pan-Asian restaurant. Easily the best Japanese/ Pan-Asian restaurant in the city, the fresh fare was all on point, which made us believe that we could be dining in the best restaurants anywhere in Asia!

The day didn’t end there as I raced to the presidential suite of the Shangri-La where my good friend Manjusha Maheshwari and country head of Christian Louboutin Anjali Gaekwar were hosting an intimate trunk show. I didn’t know that so many women (and men) would kill to get their hands or feet into a red sole (especially after many glasses of champagne).

Whew! I managed to lock my shapely fingers on a ‘darling’ black Louboutin purse….happy, happy to me!



