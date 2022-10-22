Home Cities Bengaluru

Irregularities in revenue offices, Lokayukta orders suo motu action

The visit was undertaken following several complaints from the public alleging corruption in revenue offices.

Published: 22nd October 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an order passed by Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, he noted, “The office chamber and antechamber of the tahsildar, Bengaluru East taluk, have swanky leather chairs and sofas, air conditioners, television, fridge, oven, dining table, etc. No documents were furnished regarding the work order/purchase of those articles, even though time was given. As per discreet information collected, some builder/promoter of apartment had sponsored the said facility”.

Justice Patil ordered that nine separate suo motu proceedings be registered in connection with irregularities found by teams, comprising judicial and police officers, who made surprise visits to nine revenue offices in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.  

On September 27, 2022, the teams visited the offices of DC and Additional DC of Bengaluru, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Bengaluru South and North Sub-Divisions, offices of tahsildars of Bengaluru North, South, East and North and also Anekal tahsildar’s office.

The visit was undertaken following several complaints from the public alleging corruption in revenue offices. The Lokayukta has asked all the officials, who have been made respondents in this proceedings, to submit their explanation on December 21, 2022. 

