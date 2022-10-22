Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC seeks report on vending in residential zones

On the last date of hearing, the court had directed the Palike to identify commercial activities that were being carried out in residential areas without permission from the civic body.

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has asked the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a report within eight weeks on the action taken to check commercial activities in residential areas in the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Wilson Garden Residents Welfare Association seeking action against commercial activities in residential areas in violation of the law.

In response, the BBMP's counsel submitted that certain steps have been taken and notices issued certain vendors, and some time is required to file a comprehensive report.

The court directed the BBMP to indicate in the report the relevant provisions regarding permission granted to vendors and if there is total prohibition of commercial activities in residential areas.The civic body should also state the conditions of the permissions, whether periodical checks are carried out by authorities, whether reports are submitted to superior officers and if the reports are acted upon or not, and the actions taken against the vendors.

