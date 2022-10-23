Bangalore University student crushed by BMTC bus passes away after two-week-long battle

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an almost two-week-long battle, Shilpa Shree, the ill-fated victim who was crushed by a BMTC bus, has passed away.

The 22-year-old Bangalore University student who was studying for her MSc in Mathematics, died early Sunday morning. She had been battling for her life for nearly two weeks since the incident and was in a medically induced coma, due to the severity of her injuries.

According to sources, she passed away at around 4:30 am on Sunday morning. Her body will be handed over to the police for further investigation.

On October 10, Shilpa had been the victim of a BMTC bus on the BU campus, which sparked protests demanding the restriction of vehicles on the campus. While living in the girl's hostel situated on campus, she had tried to board a BMTC bus which ran over her instead.

Most of the lower half of her body had been severely damaged due to the incident, where sources had told TNIE that she was being kept in a medically-induced coma until she has several major surgeries.

Meanwhile, the accident sparked widespread protests across the BU campus, with students demanding a ban on all public vehicles on the campus.

