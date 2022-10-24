Away from home 

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People are making the most out of the long weekend to take a quick and escape from the busy life in the city before the Deepavali preparation sets in. For example, Nagarjuna Bellari, a 24-year-old IT professional from the city, is currently in Goa for a three-day-long trip. “I do celebrate Deepavali but because of the lockdown, I haven’t had the opportunity to go out anywhere with college friends in a long time. And since getting long holiday weekends is so race, we chose this occasion to travel,” says Bellari.

He further adds, “Now that the pandemic is over, we are slowly realising the travel plans we’ve had since college. We have a mix of adventure and leisure events planned. We hope to go on trekking and other activities during the first two days and relax on the final day before heading back home.”

Sumitra Senapathy, the founder of WOW club, an adventure travel boutique based in the city that exclusively caters to women, says that the new trend is unprecedented and mostly seen among young professionals. “The younger crowd, are a little more modern in their outlook and they don’t mind going out on Deepavali. Furthermore, a holiday during the festival time makes sense because it coincides with their office leaves and it’s the only time when their friends and family are also free.”

While places that are relatively nearer to Bengaluru are the preferred destinations for many travellers this weekend, Senapathy says that people are looking for places that offer great food and a memorable experience. “They like the idea of going and staying at a nice place, a change from their usually environments. But not too far from home, usually in and around India. They go to places like the Maldives, Hampi, Pondicherry, and Andaman. Chettinadu, which is known for its food and gourmet trail, is particularly popular.”

Meanwhile, many others are travelling simply to escape the noise and bustle of the city during the Deepawali festival. Rajvi D, a law professional says that she’s travelling to Pondicherry just to get away from and enjoy a calm weekend away. “I want some time away from the city’s hustle and bustle. The township of Auroville is one place that I’m really looking forward to, since it’s lush with greenery and can offer me the peace and quiet that I’m looking for. I can’t wait to catch a sunset by the beach too. I usually celebrate Deepavali at home with friends and family but since we have been stuck indoors due to the pandemic for the last 2 years, this time I wanted to travel and celebrate it outdoors,” explains Rajiv.

Demand for both domestic and international leisure travel has steadily risen throughout 2022, as the hospitality industry slowly recovered from the devastating effects of the lockdown. Having been forced to remain cooped up within their homes for nearly two years, many Bengalureans are now seeking to travel to faraway places and break the monotony of life. “We have not seen this kind of demand before, even prior to the pandemic. People are eager to get away from their homes and let off steam,” says Sanjeev Katoch from Travel Unbounded. The demand for travel has risen even more rapidly this Deepavali season given the long weekend, allowing some to take week-long holidays.

