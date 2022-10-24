Despite High Court order, political flexes continue to dot Bengaluru's cityscape 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the election to the post of the AICC president and birthdays of several Congress leaders, flexes containing images of its leaders and members continue to dot several parts of the city. The BBMP, which had claimed it would take action against anyone violating the High Court’s direction on flexes and banners, is yet to act.

At Russell Market, supporters of MLA Rizwan Arshad have put up big banners across the wall, wishing him on his birthday, which was celebrated a few weeks ago. These were reportedly put up by former BBMP corporator Shakeel Ahmed and his supporters, who reportedly put up flexes around the iconic Russell Market. In Domlur, supporters of MLA NA Harris have put up a huge flex wishing M Mallikarjun Kharge for his election as the new AICC president.

There is a standing instruction under the BBMP Act, 2020, specifically under Section 3 of Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, banning banners, buntings, flexes and posters from being put up in BBMP limits. One can also be booked for defacing BBMP property with such materials.

Recently, during former CM Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash, ‘Siddaramotsava’, two Congress leaders were booked by the Vidhana Soudha police for putting up flexes nearby. Similarly, on another occasion, supporters of BJP general secretary CT Ravi had planted banners at Vidhana Soudha and Raj Bhavan.

Despite BBMP filing 26 FIRs against illegal flexes, politicos continue to ignore both its rules as well as High Court directives. “Now that the issue has come to my notice, I will ask the official concerned from the Bengaluru East Zone to have the flexes removed,” said RL Deepak, Special Commissioner, Revenue Department, BBMP.

