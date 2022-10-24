Home Cities Bengaluru

Pillion killed after bike hits electric pole in Bengaluru

Not wearing  helmet proved fatal for a 34-year-old man after he died sustaining head injuries in a road accident in RT Nagar traffic police station limits in the city on Sunday morning.

Published: 24th October 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not wearing  helmet proved fatal for a 34-year-old man after he died sustaining head injuries in a road accident in RT Nagar traffic police station limits in the city on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruvanand, a resident of RT Nagar. His friend, Devendra Reddy, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger, said sources.

The police said the incident occurred on Ballari Road at around 4.45 am on Sunday when the duo was going on a bike. Devendra Reddy lost control of the vehicle which hit the footpath before ramming into an electric pole. While Reddy sustained injuries, Dhruvanand sustained head injuries and died on the spot. He was not wearing a helmet. RT Nagar traffic police have registered a case and are investigating further. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Accident
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp