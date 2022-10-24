Pillion killed after bike hits electric pole in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not wearing helmet proved fatal for a 34-year-old man after he died sustaining head injuries in a road accident in RT Nagar traffic police station limits in the city on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruvanand, a resident of RT Nagar. His friend, Devendra Reddy, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger, said sources.

The police said the incident occurred on Ballari Road at around 4.45 am on Sunday when the duo was going on a bike. Devendra Reddy lost control of the vehicle which hit the footpath before ramming into an electric pole. While Reddy sustained injuries, Dhruvanand sustained head injuries and died on the spot. He was not wearing a helmet. RT Nagar traffic police have registered a case and are investigating further.

BENGALURU: Not wearing helmet proved fatal for a 34-year-old man after he died sustaining head injuries in a road accident in RT Nagar traffic police station limits in the city on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dhruvanand, a resident of RT Nagar. His friend, Devendra Reddy, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger, said sources. The police said the incident occurred on Ballari Road at around 4.45 am on Sunday when the duo was going on a bike. Devendra Reddy lost control of the vehicle which hit the footpath before ramming into an electric pole. While Reddy sustained injuries, Dhruvanand sustained head injuries and died on the spot. He was not wearing a helmet. RT Nagar traffic police have registered a case and are investigating further.