Home Cities Bengaluru

Pothole apathy: Apartment residents form human chain in Bengaluru  

The residents claimed that they had initially planned to walk from the complex to HMT Hospital, but were denied permission by the police. Hence, they staged their protest near the complex itself.

Published: 24th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Prestige Kensington Gardens protest against bad roads and potholes in Jalahalli in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to bring the BBMP’s attention to the appalling state of roads and potholes in their vicinity, residents of Prestige Kensington Gardens and other residential complexes formed a human chain at the apartment premises near the HMT facility at Jalahalli. The residents claimed that they had initially planned to walk from the complex to HMT Hospital, but were denied permission by the police. Hence, they staged their protest near the complex itself.

According to them, the condition of roads and pavements from BEL Circle to Peenya Metro Station via HMT Main Road, Jalahalli, is getting worse by the day. “The roads which were a nightmare to drive on earlier, have turned even more precarious after the recent rain, resulting in multiple accidents in the past few months,” a resident said, adding that a 66-year-old senior citizen suffered multiple fractures and is on bed rest for three months, following a pothole-related accident recently.

The residents claimed they have been highlighting these issues with the civic authorities over the last six months, but in vain. “Due to pressure, some patch work has been done, however, some moderate rain falls and the potholes reappear,” said another resident, adding that to bring their hardship to the BBMP’s notice, the human chain was organised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Potholes BBMP
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp