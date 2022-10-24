Pothole apathy: Apartment residents form human chain in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to bring the BBMP’s attention to the appalling state of roads and potholes in their vicinity, residents of Prestige Kensington Gardens and other residential complexes formed a human chain at the apartment premises near the HMT facility at Jalahalli. The residents claimed that they had initially planned to walk from the complex to HMT Hospital, but were denied permission by the police. Hence, they staged their protest near the complex itself. According to them, the condition of roads and pavements from BEL Circle to Peenya Metro Station via HMT Main Road, Jalahalli, is getting worse by the day. “The roads which were a nightmare to drive on earlier, have turned even more precarious after the recent rain, resulting in multiple accidents in the past few months,” a resident said, adding that a 66-year-old senior citizen suffered multiple fractures and is on bed rest for three months, following a pothole-related accident recently. The residents claimed they have been highlighting these issues with the civic authorities over the last six months, but in vain. “Due to pressure, some patch work has been done, however, some moderate rain falls and the potholes reappear,” said another resident, adding that to bring their hardship to the BBMP’s notice, the human chain was organised.