Home Cities Bengaluru

Come Diwali, traders throng this Bengaluru stationery shop

The shop has become popular mostly through word-of-mouth publicity and traders from all over the country who are settled in Bengaluru come here to make the purchase.

Published: 25th October 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Deepavali, this tiny stationery shop on Avenue Road is thronged by customers. Sha Jasraj Jain store saw long queues on Sunday, the Dhanteras day, that continued on Monday. The store’s customers, especially traders, believe that account books, Bahi Khatta (ledgers) and pens purchased here will bring them good luck and shower them with prosperity. As it is mired in belief, they don’t buy items during the inauspicious rahu kala, and wait patiently in the queue till their turn comes. 

J Uttam Chand, owner of the 47-year-old shop, told The New Indian Express, “This is a tradition which started during my father Jasraj Jain’s time and continues till today. Though most businesses use computers to keep their accounts, they still throng my shop to buy these paper notebooks. From Dasara to Diwali, footfalls to my small shop spirals and this time, at least 6,000 traders came over. Yesterday (Sunday) alone, we had 650 customers and had to open our shop at 6 am and shut at 10 pm. Some of them just buy a pen or a Jain calendar,” he said. The shop has become popular mostly through word-of-mouth publicity and traders from all over the country who are settled in Bengaluru come here to make the purchase.

Dharminder Gadiya, a jewellery businessman, has been buying the ledger, calendar and Day Book from here for the last 15 years.”I need to keep them in front of Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati during pujas. I believe that buying them from here boosts my business. My father too used to do it.” Pankaj M Jain, who runs a gift shop -- Silver Magic Products on Magadi Road, says, “I buy the account books from the shop and place them in front of God. It is an annual tradition.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sha Jasraj Jain Come Deepavali
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp