Home Cities Bengaluru

Can’t eat this! 78 food samples unfit: FSSAI

The food safety officer said that 20 products were found to be unsafe, 20 were substandard and 38 samples were misbranded. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Karnataka, collected 748 food samples across the state over the past six months, both packaged and loose, of which 78 samples were found to be unfit for consumption.  Products of daily consumption like cereals, vegetable oil, confectionary products like biscuits and chocolates did not meet the FSSAI safety standards. The food safety officer said that 20 products were found to be unsafe, 20 were substandard and 38 samples were misbranded. 

Govinda Raju, an official at FSSAI, said that 100 food business operators were penalised a sum of Rs 4,27,000 from April to September 2022, for not fulfilling FSSAI’s standards and guidelines for unhygienic conditions, food manufacturing units were found unsuitable for processing, packaging etc. 

Udupi led among the Karnataka districts for the highest number of fines collected, followed by Belagavi. Govinda Raju said that as part of a regular drive, FSSAI does checks around the state to ensure hygiene and quality standards are maintained, and gives notices to people who don’t follow them. He explained that consumers do not understand the quality of a product, so it is their duty to check and ensure that they don’t consume bad quality products. 

PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association, said that as part of regular checkups, FSSAI conducts such inspections to ensure that quality standards are maintained. He said that small and medium food joints and hotels find it difficult to meet the standards, and during peak hour, kitchens get dirty and have to be cleaned properly. However, in case of a surprise inspection, if a kitchen is found to be dirty, the management would be fined. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food poisoning FSSAI
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp