Home Cities Bengaluru

Lights, Camera, Deepavali

This Deepavali, city-based celebrities share their plans for the day 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

People burst fire crackers during 'Diwali' celebrations in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

This Deepavali, city-based celebrities share their plans for the day 

Ranjani Raghavan
I’m celebrating the festival like many others, lighting diyas, having sweets, and having a small get-together. But I’m actually trying something new this year, which is a photo shoot to convey the message of celebrating Deepavali in a pet-friendly manner.

Aindrita Ray
I’m going to have a small get-together at home. In my childhood days, I used to go to a friend’s house to celebrate, which became sort of a tradition for all of us. Unfortunately, my friend has shifted to Indonesia now, so that won’t be possible anymore. I’m going to light diyas and brighten up the entire house. Being an animal activist, I have been spreading awareness to ensure this Deepavali goes as peacefully 
as possible.

Priyamani 
During this Deepavali, I’m back in my hometown of Bengaluru. I haven’t been home since April. So this year, I’m celebrating with my family, and my mother-in-law is here as well. Unfortunately, my husband is in the US, so I’m missing him quite a bit. My cousins are also coming over, so I’m looking forward to spending some quality time with my loved ones.

Sapthami Gowda 
This festival for me has usually been about food and comfort. In the past few years, I used to have a marvellous lunch, get a great sleep and wake up only for another lavish dinner. However, this year I have been busy with work, interviews and things like that. And I’m very happy about it. I miss the food but I gladly accept the work I have done during Deepavali this year.

Shubra Aiyappa
I’m going to be spending time with my family. Like every year during this festival, I went to some Deepavali parties in the last two days, where I had some great food. In the early days, our entire together family used to spend time together during this time, but now that isn’t possible as we all stay in different cities. I have some very fond memories of all the cousins getting together to celebrate this festival.

Suraj Gowda 
I’m celebrating Deepavali in an eco-friendly way this year. As children, we had always grown up celebrating this festival with crackers, but it’s not suitable for the environment. I’ll be travelling back to my hometown of Mysuru, where all my relatives are going to come, and we’ll celebrate Deepavali together. We’re going to make it more about lights and less about crackers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp