Lights, Camera, Deepavali

By Express News Service

This Deepavali, city-based celebrities share their plans for the day

Ranjani Raghavan

I’m celebrating the festival like many others, lighting diyas, having sweets, and having a small get-together. But I’m actually trying something new this year, which is a photo shoot to convey the message of celebrating Deepavali in a pet-friendly manner.

Aindrita Ray

I’m going to have a small get-together at home. In my childhood days, I used to go to a friend’s house to celebrate, which became sort of a tradition for all of us. Unfortunately, my friend has shifted to Indonesia now, so that won’t be possible anymore. I’m going to light diyas and brighten up the entire house. Being an animal activist, I have been spreading awareness to ensure this Deepavali goes as peacefully

as possible.

Priyamani

During this Deepavali, I’m back in my hometown of Bengaluru. I haven’t been home since April. So this year, I’m celebrating with my family, and my mother-in-law is here as well. Unfortunately, my husband is in the US, so I’m missing him quite a bit. My cousins are also coming over, so I’m looking forward to spending some quality time with my loved ones.

Sapthami Gowda

This festival for me has usually been about food and comfort. In the past few years, I used to have a marvellous lunch, get a great sleep and wake up only for another lavish dinner. However, this year I have been busy with work, interviews and things like that. And I’m very happy about it. I miss the food but I gladly accept the work I have done during Deepavali this year.

Shubra Aiyappa

I’m going to be spending time with my family. Like every year during this festival, I went to some Deepavali parties in the last two days, where I had some great food. In the early days, our entire together family used to spend time together during this time, but now that isn’t possible as we all stay in different cities. I have some very fond memories of all the cousins getting together to celebrate this festival.

Suraj Gowda

I’m celebrating Deepavali in an eco-friendly way this year. As children, we had always grown up celebrating this festival with crackers, but it’s not suitable for the environment. I’ll be travelling back to my hometown of Mysuru, where all my relatives are going to come, and we’ll celebrate Deepavali together. We’re going to make it more about lights and less about crackers.

This Deepavali, city-based celebrities share their plans for the day Ranjani Raghavan I’m celebrating the festival like many others, lighting diyas, having sweets, and having a small get-together. But I’m actually trying something new this year, which is a photo shoot to convey the message of celebrating Deepavali in a pet-friendly manner. Aindrita Ray I’m going to have a small get-together at home. In my childhood days, I used to go to a friend’s house to celebrate, which became sort of a tradition for all of us. Unfortunately, my friend has shifted to Indonesia now, so that won’t be possible anymore. I’m going to light diyas and brighten up the entire house. Being an animal activist, I have been spreading awareness to ensure this Deepavali goes as peacefully as possible. Priyamani During this Deepavali, I’m back in my hometown of Bengaluru. I haven’t been home since April. So this year, I’m celebrating with my family, and my mother-in-law is here as well. Unfortunately, my husband is in the US, so I’m missing him quite a bit. My cousins are also coming over, so I’m looking forward to spending some quality time with my loved ones. Sapthami Gowda This festival for me has usually been about food and comfort. In the past few years, I used to have a marvellous lunch, get a great sleep and wake up only for another lavish dinner. However, this year I have been busy with work, interviews and things like that. And I’m very happy about it. I miss the food but I gladly accept the work I have done during Deepavali this year. Shubra Aiyappa I’m going to be spending time with my family. Like every year during this festival, I went to some Deepavali parties in the last two days, where I had some great food. In the early days, our entire together family used to spend time together during this time, but now that isn’t possible as we all stay in different cities. I have some very fond memories of all the cousins getting together to celebrate this festival. Suraj Gowda I’m celebrating Deepavali in an eco-friendly way this year. As children, we had always grown up celebrating this festival with crackers, but it’s not suitable for the environment. I’ll be travelling back to my hometown of Mysuru, where all my relatives are going to come, and we’ll celebrate Deepavali together. We’re going to make it more about lights and less about crackers.