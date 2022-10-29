KMF pays unique tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a tribute to its brand ambassador, late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is printing the message -- Gandhada Gudi- journey of a true hero -- on all its milk packets for the next 15 days. It started on Friday, the day the movie was released, but on a small scale. “From Saturday, all milk packets will carry the message. This is a tribute from the Federation to the actor. All the 15 milk unions in the state have agreed to this,” KMF officials said.

The KMF sells 40 lakh litres of milk in over 85 lakh milk packets on a daily basis. Some unions are, however, demanding that this be extended for a month. The federation officials are considering the proposal. Fans and citizens across the state have expressed happiness over the gesture. Those who got the first packet took to social media and shared the photos.

1,500 COPS TO MAN KANTEERAVA STUDIOs

Bengaluru: Police have made elaborate security arrangements at Sree Kanteerava Studios, where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest, as around one lakh people are expected to visit on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Saturday.

Police said 1,500 personnel have been deployed in and around the venue to prevent any untoward incidents. “We are expecting around one lakh people to visit the place from morning till evening. Around 1,500 policemen, including KSRP and CAR platoons, have been deployed,” the police said.

