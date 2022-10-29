Home Cities Bengaluru

SC panel identifies land for EWS houses at Karanth Layout

The allotment will be done online in a completely transparent manner after we start work on the project.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Committee members and officials inspect a site at the Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout on Friday | EXPRESS

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 150 acres, spread across seven out of the 17 villages which constitute the Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout, have been identified by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Chandrashekar Committee for the construction of houses for economically weaker sections (EWS). The Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd will build 15,000 1BHK houses, measuring 30 sqmt.

The Committee has recently been appointed to supervise the formation of the Layout through a court order. An inspection was carried out by the Committee members along with top BDA officials and Corporation officials on Friday.

The houses will come up at Ramagodandhalli, Shyamarajapuram, Doddabettahalli, Medi Agrahara, Byalake, Lakshmipuram and Ganigerehalli villages in North Bengaluru. Committee member S T Ramesh, retired DGP, told TNIE, “These houses, which will be built on ‘ground plus three’ storeyed blocks, will come up in the Layout which will have good roads, drinking water and numerous other amenities.” Corporation MD S Basavaraju told TNIE, “These subsidised flats are being built under the PM Awaas Yojana along with other state government schemes.

The allotment will be done online in a completely transparent manner after we start work on the project. The project will take 18 months to complete.” Meanwhile, 19 bids have been received for the short-term tenders called for the Layout. A top BDA official said, “A total of nine bidders have placed 19 bids for the projects with some placing more than two bids too. The technical round is being assessed presently.”

