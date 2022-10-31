BBMP staffers plan strike from Nov 2 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the state government’s move to transfer unqualified officers to the BBMP, by allegedly violating the C&R (Corporation Cadre and Recruitment) Rules, officials and staff of the corporation have decided to observe a black day on Monday, when they would protest displaying black bands. The members plan to go on strike from November 2.

Recently, BBMP South Zone Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Devi was transferred suddenly, and in her place, Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department J Raju, who is not a KAS officer, was posted. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officer and Employees Welfare Association President A Amruthraj termed this move “illegal”.

He said that in order to secure the fulfilment of their 18 demands, including the issuance of health cards to officers and employees of the BBMP, the cancellation of the process of assigning officers of other departments to posts in the corporation, and delay in holding Kempegowda awards from the last two years, their decision for the black day was taken.

Amruthraj further stated that a sanction of 5,219 posts in the corporation is lying vacant for four years, and stressed that the government should issue an order to fill up the posts.

