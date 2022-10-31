Home Cities Bengaluru

Two Mitti Cafes run by differently-abled to come up at Kempegowda International Airport

In a first, differently abled will operate two eateries on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport from next month.

A banner announces the opening of Mitti Cafe at Bengaluru airport. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU:  In first, the differently abled will operate two eateries on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport from next month. The non-profit, Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation -- which runs a chain of 23 Mitti Cafes across the country, will manage them by hiring adults with physical, intellectual or psychiatric disabilities.  

Founder Alima Alam told TNIE, “Both the cafes will be situated near the bus bay, outside the airport terminal. They will be opened by November-end and operated completely by those with disabilities. We plan to have 10 to 13 staffers in each cafe. Food, accommodation and other logistic requirements, including electric wheelchairs, will be provided to our staff.”

Each outlet would cost Rs 20 lakh and the multinational firm IQVIA has come forward to sponsor one of the outlets. “Support from corporate firms is expected for the other outlet and is being finalised,” 
Alima said.  

The initiative fulfils two key objectives -- creating a livelihood for the disabled and letting people know about the challenges faced by differently-abled every day, she said. Coffee, tea and other hot and cold beverages, sandwiches, eats and chaat items will be on offer. 

