33 encroachments cleared at Begur lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that 81 encroachments have been found around Begur lake which came to light during a survey undertaken by the civic body.

BBMP Executive Engineer, Bengaluru South Division, filed an affidavit before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty stating that the survey and physical marking of the encroached portions of the lake was done on July 26, 2022, as per the directions issued by the court.

He also stated that notices were issued to all the encroachers/unauthorised occupants on July 27, 2022. Among the 81 encroachers, 33 have been cleared, he submitted, while also placing photographs of demolished unauthorised constructions.

The Executive Engineer further told the court that 45 encroachers have obtained injunction against the Designated Officer (Executive Engineer) to restrain him from taking any coercive action with regard to their properties. Objections have also been filed against the injunction order.

The court, which is monitoring the clearance of encroachments through a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2014, adjourned the hearing to enable the petitioner to file counter complaints to the affidavit, if any.

