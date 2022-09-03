Floods, potholes drive some schools back online in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru and aggravating problems of waterlogging, bad roads and traffic gridlocks, a few schools have reverted to the online mode, adopted during the pandemic.

The fear of flooding and other dangers pose challenges to parents in sending their wards to school. I had complained many times to local authorities, but no one is ready to listen to us. We have to pick up and drop our kids and are always in fear,” said one parent.

Some schools have, however, already switched to online classes, citing poor weather conditions. Inventure Academy, situated in Whitefield, one of the worst-hit areas in the city, announced that it had switched to online classes for the week.

“As the monsoon continues to wreak havoc on the city’s burdened and weakened infrastructure, we went back to online school this week. Internet & electricity shortages, treacherous, potholed roads and the ensuing traffic snarls are keeping our teachers and students home, but not without learning,” the school said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Other private schools have also moved online due to poor weather conditions in and around North Bengaluru, due to flooding and poor infrastructure. In fact, the recent deluge had led the government to order the closure of schools on August 30.

The issue of conducting online classes, unheard of before the pandemic, has become a popular option for schools during poor weather conditions, or medical concerns apart from Covid. Last month, some schools shifted to online mode due to an outbreak of hand-foot-and-mouth disease among children.

When offline classes began, some private schools found it preferable to continue online classes due to inadequate transport and poor attendance on the part of students. The number of schools that have switched to online classes seems to be limited, but other schools have also previously switched between offline and online classes due to poor weather conditions.

